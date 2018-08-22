1,176 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Purchased by Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,176 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 146.1% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 343.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $253.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.41 and a quick ratio of 6.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $159.71 and a 12 month high of $269.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.85%.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, May 11th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $316.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total transaction of $229,041.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 254,501 shares of company stock valued at $63,907,635 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.