11,211 Shares in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT) Acquired by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 11,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,034,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up about 1.0% of Glassman Wealth Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 84.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,478,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $765,908,000 after buying an additional 2,052,107 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,470,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,210,000 after buying an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $261,480,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,421,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,499,000 after buying an additional 140,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 842,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,137,000 after buying an additional 342,828 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $193.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $146.70 and a 1 year high of $195.12.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

