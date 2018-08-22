$11.91 Billion in Sales Expected for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) will announce $11.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Delta Air Lines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.85 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.95 billion. Delta Air Lines posted sales of $11.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will report full year sales of $44.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.68 billion to $44.48 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $45.99 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $45.33 billion to $46.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Delta Air Lines.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 12th. The transportation company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Stephens set a $65.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

DAL stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $56.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,246,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $60.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 10,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $556,924.45. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,498.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $250,297.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 90,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,034 shares of company stock worth $7,311,790 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 99.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 73.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 558.5% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

