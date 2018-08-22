$109.40 Million in Sales Expected for Badger Meter, Inc. (BMI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) will announce $109.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Badger Meter’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $105.01 million. Badger Meter posted sales of $100.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Badger Meter will report full-year sales of $429.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $419.88 million to $435.51 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $454.14 million per share, with estimates ranging from $440.87 million to $462.84 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Badger Meter.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.03 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 6.96%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on BMI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Badger Meter from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Badger Meter currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.80.

In other news, VP Fred J. Begale sold 2,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $129,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,867.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $447,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,154.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,914. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,439 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.15. 70,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,545. Badger Meter has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 46.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Badger Meter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

