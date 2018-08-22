$1.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corp (NYSE:TPC) will report sales of $1.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tutor Perini’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Tutor Perini posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tutor Perini will report full-year sales of $4.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.81 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.59 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.77 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tutor Perini.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tutor Perini presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.63.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.83, for a total transaction of $991,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TPC. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 323.9% in the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 90.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPC stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 3,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,012. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01. Tutor Perini has a fifty-two week low of $17.55 and a fifty-two week high of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

