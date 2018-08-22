$1.05 EPS Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.06. BorgWarner reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $4.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BWA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $58.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.47.

In other news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total value of $211,185.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,521.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Mcgill sold 3,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $145,233.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC now owns 762,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,313,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,676,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,194,022 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $59,976,000 after purchasing an additional 68,739 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,991 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 135,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

BWA stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.33. 2,216,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,953,437. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $58.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is presently 17.48%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

