$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Webster Financial Co. (WBS) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) will announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the highest is $0.96. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $293.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.53 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 11.46%. Webster Financial’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Shares of WBS stock opened at $68.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Webster Financial has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $69.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is 50.97%.

In other news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 1,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $97,482.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,672.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $202,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,268.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,485,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,098,000 after acquiring an additional 353,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,238,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,619,000 after acquiring an additional 102,346 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,985,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,981,000 after acquiring an additional 94,100 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 46.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,396,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,975,000 after acquiring an additional 440,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,276,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,730,000 after acquiring an additional 66,840 shares in the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

