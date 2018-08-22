$0.84 EPS Expected for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Las Vegas Sands posted earnings per share of $0.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will report full year earnings of $3.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Las Vegas Sands.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The casino operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 35.22% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.64. 1,969,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,124,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.61. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $59.55 and a 52 week high of $81.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.68%.

In other Las Vegas Sands news, COO Robert G. Goldstein acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.13 per share, with a total value of $711,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 297.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

