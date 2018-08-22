$0.56 EPS Expected for TriNet Group Inc (TNET) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.58. TriNet Group also reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year earnings of $2.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.84. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.27. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 74.08% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TNET. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on TriNet Group in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TriNet Group from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.75.

In related news, SVP Brady Mickelsen sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $285,214.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,462.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 33,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $1,910,491.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,776,583.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,884 shares of company stock worth $12,103,597 over the last quarter. Insiders own 38.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TNET traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,502. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. TriNet Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.98 and a fifty-two week high of $60.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27 and a beta of 2.38.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

