$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for NCR Co. (NCR) This Quarter

Analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to report earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.60. NCR posted earnings per share of $0.93 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 44.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NCR will report full year earnings of $2.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. NCR had a positive return on equity of 73.82% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

NCR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. DA Davidson set a $33.00 target price on NCR and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $51.00 target price on NCR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. TheStreet raised NCR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Princeton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NCR by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of NCR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $296,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCR traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.89. NCR has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $38.68.

NCR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corporation provides omni-channel technology solutions for businesses to connect, interact, and transact with their customers worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms and applications and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

