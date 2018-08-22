$0.31 EPS Expected for Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (PNK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PNK) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pinnacle Entertainment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the highest is $0.39. Pinnacle Entertainment reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pinnacle Entertainment.

Pinnacle Entertainment (NASDAQ:PNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $647.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.20 million. Pinnacle Entertainment had a net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 24.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS.

PNK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNK. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,552,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Pinnacle Entertainment by 88.9% in the second quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 2,472,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,396,000 after buying an additional 1,163,367 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,600,000. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,775,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Pinnacle Entertainment by 1,326.1% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 698,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after buying an additional 649,804 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNK opened at $34.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.59 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.62. Pinnacle Entertainment has a 52-week low of $18.30 and a 52-week high of $35.18.

About Pinnacle Entertainment

Pinnacle Entertainment, Inc owns, develops, and operates casinos and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest, South, and West segments. As of February 28, 2018, the company owned and operated 16 gaming entertainment businesses located in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

