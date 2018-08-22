$0.26 EPS Expected for Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) to announce earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowers Foods’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.26 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Flowers Foods posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowers Foods.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $941.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.16 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 15.85%. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on FLO. Zacks Investment Research raised Flowers Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Consumer Edge raised Flowers Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Flowers Foods in a report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Flowers Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.80.

NYSE:FLO opened at $20.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.60. Flowers Foods has a 52 week low of $17.21 and a 52 week high of $22.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 80.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 270.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,332,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,756,000 after purchasing an additional 973,260 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 120.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 80,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 44,080 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the second quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 808,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,669,000 after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery (DSD) and Warehouse Delivery. The DSD segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Wonder, Cobblestone Bread Company, Tastykake, and Dave's Killer Bread brand names.

