-$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lipocine Inc (LPCN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ:LPCN) will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Lipocine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.22). Lipocine reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Lipocine will report full-year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lipocine.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lipocine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Lipocine in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lipocine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lipocine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Shares of Lipocine stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.43. The company had a trading volume of 36,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,524. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 8.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.42. Lipocine has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

Lipocine Company Profile

Lipocine Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products in the area of men's and women's health. Its primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. The company has a portfolio of product candidates designed to produce pharmacokinetic characteristics, facilitate lower dosing requirements, bypass first-pass metabolism in certain cases, reduce side effects, and eliminate gastrointestinal interactions that limit bioavailability.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lipocine (LPCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.