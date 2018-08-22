-$0.20 EPS Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.23). PROS reported earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $47.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on PRO shares. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Nomura assumed coverage on PROS in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.00 price objective on PROS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

In other PROS news, CEO Andres Reiner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $382,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 465,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,820,127.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,109,400. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 161.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PROS by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 469,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,167,000 after purchasing an additional 230,754 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PROS by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,990,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,795,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PROS by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 7,597 shares during the period.

PRO traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.05. 494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -3.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 1.23. PROS has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $41.10.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc, a cloud software company, provides solutions for companies to price, configure, and sell their products and services to their customers. The company offers SellingPRO solutions, which include configuration, quoting, and e-commerce capabilities with data science; and PricingPRO solutions that deliver insight into pricing practices and provides pricing recommendations, as well as enhances control over pricing execution.

