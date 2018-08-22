$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) will report $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liberty Global PLC Class A’s earnings. Liberty Global PLC Class A reported earnings of ($0.55) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Global PLC Class A will report full-year earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to $0.97. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Liberty Global PLC Class A.

Get Liberty Global PLC Class A alerts:

Liberty Global PLC Class A (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. Liberty Global PLC Class A had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LBTYA shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research report on Sunday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Liberty Global PLC Class A to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.30 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Liberty Global PLC Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. Macquarie set a $36.00 price target on Liberty Global PLC Class A and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.82.

Liberty Global PLC Class A stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,345,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. Liberty Global PLC Class A has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $39.73. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 1.58.

In other Liberty Global PLC Class A news, CEO Michael T. Fries bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.91 per share, with a total value of $2,891,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,773.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul A. Gould sold 17,929 shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $506,314.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 221,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,263,801.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 45,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after buying an additional 36,556 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 238,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,459,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global PLC Class A by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 21.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global PLC Class A Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Global PLC Class A (LBTYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global PLC Class A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.