-$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vericel Corp (VCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.13). Vericel posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.51 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 23.35% and a negative return on equity of 37.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Vericel from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Vericel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vericel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

VCEL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.50. The stock had a trading volume of 9,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.48 and a current ratio of 7.72. The firm has a market cap of $474.26 million, a PE ratio of -23.30 and a beta of 3.18. Vericel has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $14.75.

In other news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $361,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vericel during the second quarter worth $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vericel in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $108,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vericel in the second quarter valued at $123,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

