-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.05). Accuray posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full-year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accuray.

Get Accuray alerts:

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. Accuray had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 43.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ARAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Accuray in a report on Friday, August 17th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accuray from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Accuray currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.07. 26,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 388,908. The company has a market capitalization of $331.85 million, a PE ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.62. Accuray has a 1-year low of $3.20 and a 1-year high of $6.15.

In related news, CFO Kevin Waters sold 14,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $58,201.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alaleh Nouri sold 8,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $34,920.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 195,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,369.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,059 shares of company stock worth $232,801. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 8.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,807,077 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,110,000 after purchasing an additional 716,406 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 4.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,890,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,051,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 82.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,433,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,211 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 15.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,620,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 348,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Accuray by 12.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,111,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,658,000 after purchasing an additional 237,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accuray (ARAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Accuray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accuray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.