Zurich Insurance Group (ZURN) PT Set at CHF 309 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a CHF 309 price target on Zurich Insurance Group (VTX:ZURN) in a report issued on Monday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ZURN. Societe Generale set a CHF 270 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cfra set a CHF 352 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 390 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 367 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 304 price target on Zurich Insurance Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 324.55.

Shares of ZURN stock opened at CHF 314.20 on Monday. Zurich Insurance Group has a 1 year low of CHF 262.10 and a 1 year high of CHF 321.80.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company. The Company and its subsidiaries provide insurance products and related services. Its segments include General Insurance, Global Life, Farmers, Other Operating Businesses and Non-Core Businesses. The General Insurance segment provides a range of motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses.

