Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steginsky Capital LLC lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 21.6% during the first quarter. Steginsky Capital LLC now owns 46,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 533,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,555,000 after purchasing an additional 90,918 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Atalan Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 32.3% during the first quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 205,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,497,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MLM stock opened at $204.00 on Tuesday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $189.26 and a 12 month high of $241.33. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The construction company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Barclays set a $232.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $256.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.22.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. acquired 3,500 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $202.87 per share, with a total value of $710,045.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,438,795.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 2,400 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.06 per share, with a total value of $499,344.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural-resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete, and asphalt and paving products; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

