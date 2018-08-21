Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 68,064 Shares of Sabre Corp (SABR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 163.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Sabre were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sabre by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 414,777 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,897,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sabre in the 1st quarter valued at about $464,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Sabre by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 176,113 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sabre by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 591,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,682,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Sabre by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 202,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 15,909 shares during the last quarter.

SABR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabre from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sabre currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

In related news, major shareholder Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 6,155,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $152,166,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $265,075,701.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,230,303 shares of company stock valued at $670,231,359. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Sabre Corp has a 12-month low of $17.31 and a 12-month high of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.65.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $984.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.40 million. Sabre had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 47.59%. Sabre’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.08%.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

