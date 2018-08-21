ZIP Trading Down 20.3% This Week (ZIP)

ZIP (CURRENCY:ZIP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, ZIP has traded 20.3% lower against the dollar. One ZIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, OKEx and DigiFinex. ZIP has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $5.54 million worth of ZIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015549 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000321 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00274605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00147764 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000222 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010700 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034126 BTC.

ZIP Profile

ZIP’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ZIP’s official website is zipper.io . ZIP’s official Twitter account is @ZipperInfo

Buying and Selling ZIP

ZIP can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, OKEx and FCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZIP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

