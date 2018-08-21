ZIOPHARM Oncology (ZIOP) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -0.01

News articles about ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) have been trending somewhat negative this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. ZIOPHARM Oncology earned a news sentiment score of -0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.6433148807266 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZIOP shares. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Shares of ZIOP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.00. 10,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,503. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.23 and a 52 week high of $6.67. The company has a market capitalization of $407.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.33.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). analysts forecast that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Company Profile

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to cancer; and Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of T-cells using the (SB) system to rapidly reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion.

