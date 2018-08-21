Zillow Group Inc Class A (ZG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zillow Group Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $52.00 price target on Zillow Group Inc Class A and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th.

ZG traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $48.23. 460,408 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,900. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 321.53 and a beta of 0.73. Zillow Group Inc Class A has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Zillow Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $325.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.52 million. Zillow Group Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. sell-side analysts predict that Zillow Group Inc Class A will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $183,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 204.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group Inc Class A by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

About Zillow Group Inc Class A

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to enable consumers find information about homes and connect with local professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

