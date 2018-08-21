Zero 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6,108.00 (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 31.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00003049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Zero has a total market cap of $589,459.00 and $6,108.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zero has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 3,002,570 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency . The official message board for Zero is medium.com/@zerocurrency

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

