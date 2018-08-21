ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $25.68 on Friday. ZALANDO SE/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $30.41.

ZALANDO SE/ADR Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion retailer in Europe. The company offers a range of products, including clothes, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and children. Zalando SE also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZALANDO SE/ADR (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.