Zacks: iQIYI, Inc (IQ) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

iQIYI, Inc (NASDAQ:IQ) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $31.50 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned iQIYI an industry rank of 118 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several research firms have weighed in on IQ. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of iQIYI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $105,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in iQIYI by 0.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,506,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in iQIYI during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQ opened at $28.09 on Tuesday. iQIYI has a 1-year low of $15.30 and a 1-year high of $46.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.30) by $1.85. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iQIYI Company Profile

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand name in China. It operates a platform that provides a collection of Internet video content, including professionally-produced content licensed from professional content providers and self-produced content.

