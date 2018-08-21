Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Overseas Bank (UOVEY) to Hold

United Overseas Bank (OTCMKTS:UOVEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
According to Zacks, “UOB is a leading bank in Singapore that provides a wide range of financial services through its global network of over 500 offices in 18 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and North America. It has banking subsidiaries in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and mainland China. UOB is committed to playing an active and meaningful role in the community with our focus on children, education and the arts. “
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.
United Overseas Bank Company Profile
United Overseas Bank Limited provides financial products and services. The company's Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment provides financing, trade, cash management, capital markets solutions, and advisory and treasury products and services.
