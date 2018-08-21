Zacks Investment Research Upgrades United Overseas Bank (UOVEY) to Hold

United Overseas Bank (OTCMKTS:UOVEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “UOB is a leading bank in Singapore that provides a wide range of financial services through its global network of over 500 offices in 18 countries and territories in Asia-Pacific, Western Europe and North America. It has banking subsidiaries in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand and mainland China. UOB is committed to playing an active and meaningful role in the community with our focus on children, education and the arts. “

Get United Overseas Bank alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Overseas Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th.

Shares of United Overseas Bank stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $39.60. 7,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,527. United Overseas Bank has a one year low of $34.11 and a one year high of $45.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.16.

United Overseas Bank Company Profile

United Overseas Bank Limited provides financial products and services. The company's Group Retail segment provides deposits, insurance, card, wealth management, investment, and loan and trade financing products for personal and small enterprise customers. Its Group Wholesale Banking segment provides financing, trade, cash management, capital markets solutions, and advisory and treasury products and services.

Read More: Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Overseas Bank (UOVEY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Overseas Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Overseas Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.