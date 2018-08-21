Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NantHealth (NH) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday. They currently have $2.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NH. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NantHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of NantHealth in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of NantHealth from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NantHealth has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.31.

NASDAQ NH opened at $2.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.23. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.50 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 124.02% and a negative return on equity of 49.56%. equities analysts predict that NantHealth will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 41.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 120,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 35,445 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 9.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,337,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,735,000 after acquiring an additional 193,491 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of NantHealth by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 24,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an evidence-based personalized healthcare company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care.

