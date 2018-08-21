Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Clinigen Group (CLIGF) to Hold

Clinigen Group (OTCMKTS:CLIGF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Clinigen Group plc is a pharmaceutical and services company. Its business focuses in areas of global medicine supply; clinical trial, unlicensed and licensed medicines. Clinigen Group plc is headquartered in Burton-on-Trent, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of Clinigen Group stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 254. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of -0.64. Clinigen Group has a 1-year low of $12.20 and a 1-year high of $13.90.

