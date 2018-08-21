Zacks Investment Research Lowers P H Glatfelter (GLT) to Strong Sell

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Glatfelter is a global supplier of specialty papers and engineered materials, offering innovation, world-class service and over a century and a half of technical expertise. Headquartered in York, PA, the Company serves customers. operations include facilities in Pennsylvania and Ohio. International operations include facilities in Canada, Germany, France, the United Kingdom and the Philippines, and sales and distribution offices in China and Russia. “

Get P H Glatfelter alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GLT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE GLT traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.66. 205,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.79. P H Glatfelter has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $722.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.11.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). P H Glatfelter had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. P H Glatfelter’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 19.3% in the second quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 230,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 37,309 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 7.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 29.8% in the second quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 13,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 20.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 37,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in P H Glatfelter by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 59,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty papers and engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on P H Glatfelter (GLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for P H Glatfelter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P H Glatfelter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.