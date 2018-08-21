Zacks Investment Research Lowers JD.Com (JD) to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

According to Zacks, “JD.com, Inc. operates as an online direct sales company in China. The Company, through its Website www.jd.com and mobile applications offers a selection of authentic products. It offers computers; mobile handsets and other digital products, home appliances; automobile accessories; clothing and shoes; luxury goods including handbags, watches and jewelry, furniture and household products; cosmetics and other personal care items; food and nutritional supplements; books, e-books, music, movies and other media products; mother and childcare products; toys, sports and fitness equipment; and virtual goods. JD.com, Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of JD.Com to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of JD.Com from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of JD.Com from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.36.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,323.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.49. JD.Com has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $50.68.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 billion. JD.Com had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. JD.Com’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that JD.Com will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,710,484 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,235,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,484 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 46.5% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 24,719,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $962,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842,079 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 23.2% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,570,653 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $306,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,351 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JD.Com in the second quarter worth $268,795,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 6.5% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,102,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $237,708,000 after purchasing an additional 372,858 shares during the period. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JD.Com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

