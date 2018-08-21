Zacks Investment Research Lowers Actuant (ATU) to Hold

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Over the past three months, Actuant's shares have outperformed the industry. Its third-quarter fiscal 2018 results were impressive, with earnings and sales beating estimates by 8.3% and 3.7%, respectively. Actuant anticipates product innovation, improvement in energy market and cost-saving actions to play a vital role in driving fiscal 2018 results. It has raised its sales guidance for the year to $1.17-$1.18 billion from $1.14-$1.16 billion expected earlier. Also, synergistic gains from acquired assets will continue benefiting the company. However, weakness in core sales of the Engineered Solutions segment, now predicted to be flat year over year versus 7% growth recorded in the third quarter of fiscal 2018, is concerning. Also, investment spending and costs associated with ongoing heavy lifting projects might be an issue in the fiscal fourth quarter. The stock now appears overvalued compared with the industry.”

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ATU. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Actuant from $27.00 to $32.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Actuant from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.69.

ATU stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.27. The stock had a trading volume of 6,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,831. Actuant has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. Actuant had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a positive return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $317.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Actuant will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alfredo Altavilla bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.80 per share, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATU. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Actuant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

About Actuant

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Larzep, Milwaukee Cylinder, Precision-Hayes, and Simplex brand names.

