Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vipshop (VIPS) to Sell

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is an online discount retailer for brands. The Company offers branded products to consumers in China through flash sales on its vipshop.com website. It offers a wide selection of various famous branded discount products including apparel for women, men and children, fashion goods, cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, through its website. Vipshop Holdings Ltd. is headquartered in Guangzhou. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, CLSA upgraded Vipshop from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.65.

NYSE VIPS traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $7.31. The stock had a trading volume of 315,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,015,677. Vipshop has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.84.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 13th. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.73. Vipshop had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Vipshop will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 138.7% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 127,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 73,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,882,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,062,000 after purchasing an additional 874,969 shares during the period. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,598,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 75.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,336,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after purchasing an additional 574,853 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its holdings in Vipshop by 44.4% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,247,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,731,000 after acquiring an additional 383,570 shares during the period. 54.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

