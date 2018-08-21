Zacks: Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Corp. (NMFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect that New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) will post $0.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. New Mountain Finance posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year earnings of $1.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 46.52%. The business had revenue of $54.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.10 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NMFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $5,625,000. Partners Group Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 49.4% in the first quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,058,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 349,714 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,906,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,816,000 after buying an additional 204,404 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 12.7% in the second quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,722,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,429,000 after buying an additional 194,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the first quarter valued at about $1,437,000. 37.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NMFC traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.02. 3,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,461. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 105.43%.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through the sourcing and origination of debt securities at all levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, notes, bonds and mezzanine securities.

