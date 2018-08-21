Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kforce Inc. (KFRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Kforce posted earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.26. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $358.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.07 million. Kforce had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 34.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Kforce to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Kforce in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.40.

In related news, Director John Allred sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total transaction of $42,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $578,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,786 shares of company stock worth $1,720,037 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $27,463,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 29.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,070,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,027,000 after buying an additional 471,012 shares during the period. Hancock Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $7,529,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the second quarter worth approximately $6,867,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth approximately $4,976,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KFRC traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. 184,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,039. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.60. Kforce has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $43.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

