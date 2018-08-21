Zacks: Brokerages Expect Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will post $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. Easterly Government Properties posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.24. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.04 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

DEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $177,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,581.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 185,250 shares of company stock worth $3,697,950. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,073,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,480,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,064 shares during the last quarter. AEW Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. AEW Capital Management L P now owns 2,025,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,022,000 after purchasing an additional 335,581 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,832,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,218,000 after purchasing an additional 229,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,397,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,506,000 after purchasing an additional 154,450 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 667,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,832. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a current ratio of 6.97. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $18.73 and a 12-month high of $22.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

