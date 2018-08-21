Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) will post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63 billion. WEC Energy Group also posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full year sales of $7.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 billion to $8.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $7.80 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $7.48 billion to $8.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $11,298,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3,162.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 203,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after acquiring an additional 197,073 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,348,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,282,000 after acquiring an additional 39,316 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 473,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,695,000 after acquiring an additional 121,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $67.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. WEC Energy Group has a twelve month low of $58.48 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be paid a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.38%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

