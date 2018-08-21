Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate GDS Holdings Ltd – (GDS) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) to report earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GDS’s earnings. GDS reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GDS will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.11) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow GDS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GDS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GDS in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GDS to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. GDS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.85.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $31.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.90 and a beta of 1.18. GDS has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $46.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDS. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd raised its position in shares of GDS by 119.1% in the first quarter. Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd now owns 5,537,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,857 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 163.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,576,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,621 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $26,623,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 211.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,320,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,250,000 after acquiring an additional 896,500 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the first quarter worth about $16,108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.54% of the company’s stock.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai, Beijing, Shenzhen, Guangzhou, and Chengdu.

