Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (DFIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Brokerages expect Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc (NYSE:DFIN) to announce $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Donnelley Financial Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.23. Donnelley Financial Solutions also reported earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.87. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Donnelley Financial Solutions.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.13 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 0.83%.

DFIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

DFIN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.52. 1,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $656.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $2,263,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,128.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 695,849 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 697,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,119,000 after purchasing an additional 27,671 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth about $181,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides financial communications, and data and analytics services for the investment and capital markets worldwide. It offers communication tools and services to allow its clients to comply with ongoing regulatory filings; and communications services to create, manage, and deliver registration statements, prospectuses, proxies, and other communications to regulators and investors.

