Zacks: Analysts Set $7.50 Price Target for One Stop Systems Inc (OSS)

One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus target price of $7.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.05 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned One Stop Systems an industry rank of 100 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in One Stop Systems stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of One Stop Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 511,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,250,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned about 4.01% of One Stop Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSS traded up $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $4.00. 18,857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,603. One Stop Systems has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $6.25. The company has a market capitalization of $49.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 400.00.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial grade computer systems and components that are based on industry standard computer architectures worldwide. The company offers custom built servers; graphical processing unit compute accelerators; flash arrays; peripheral component interconnect expansion products and adaptors; storage management software; and infrastructure as a service solutions.

