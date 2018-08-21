Zacks: Analysts Expect TriCo Bancshares (TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Brokerages expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.71. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.96 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TriCo Bancshares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TCBK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Friday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its holdings in TriCo Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 93,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,182. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $43.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and provides residential and commercial real estate mortgage, consumer, commercial, agricultural, and real estate construction loans.

