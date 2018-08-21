Zacks: Analysts Expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.22 Million

Analysts expect Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) to report $747.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sinclair Broadcast Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $744.40 million to $750.97 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group posted sales of $670.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.96 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sinclair Broadcast Group.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $730.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBGI opened at $28.80 on Tuesday. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 12-month low of $25.13 and a 12-month high of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Clinton Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.