Zacks: Analysts Expect Plexus Corp. (PLXS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $762.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will report $762.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $760.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $765.00 million. Plexus posted sales of $669.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.13 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). Plexus had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $726.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Plexus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Plexus in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.20.

In related news, Director David J. Drury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $293,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total value of $872,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,593,397.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,291,878. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plexus by 281.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $61.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.11. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.73.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers product conceptualization solutions; and product design and value-engineering solutions, including program management, feasibility studies, specification development for product features and functionality, circuit design, field programmable gate array design, printed circuit board layout, embedded software design, mechanical design, test specifications development and product verification testing, and automated production solutions and complex automation design.

