Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Timken Co (TKR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) to post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Timken’s earnings. Timken posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Timken will report full year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Timken.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Timken had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $906.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Timken from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 3,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $173,332.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,610.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ward J. Timken, Jr. sold 4,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $196,498.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,252,188.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $476,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Timken by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 395,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 22,919 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Timken by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,944,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,673,000 after buying an additional 48,733 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Timken by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Timken during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,038,000. 79.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Timken stock opened at $47.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Timken has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $55.65. The company has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Timken’s payout ratio is 42.59%.

About Timken

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures, and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes, and related products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, lubrication devices, and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches and brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.