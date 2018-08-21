Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Quality Systems, Inc. (QSII) to Post $0.19 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Quality Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.17. Quality Systems reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Quality Systems will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Quality Systems.

Quality Systems (NASDAQ:QSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Quality Systems had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.71 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quality Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Quality Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $22.00 target price on shares of Quality Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.36.

NASDAQ:QSII opened at $21.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. Quality Systems has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $23.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $7,071,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 264,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 53,770 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quality Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 323,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 123,228 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quality Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 311,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Quality Systems Company Profile

Quality Systems, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, an electronic health records solution, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and offers a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

