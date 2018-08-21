Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) will post $1.35 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.38 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation posted sales of $521.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 158.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full year sales of $5.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.76 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.96 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

NYSE KNX opened at $33.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

In related news, CAO Wayne Yu acquired 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $56,017.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Green Square Capital LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 83.6% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital LLC now owns 22,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,051 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter valued at $289,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,681.1% during the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,104,298 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,298 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 261.4% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 88,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 27.8% during the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 205,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,853,000 after purchasing an additional 44,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and logistics services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

