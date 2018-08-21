Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN) to Announce $0.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. FTI Consulting reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FTI Consulting.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.51. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $512.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FCN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Sidoti upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd.

FCN traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 559,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. FTI Consulting has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18 and a beta of 0.17.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 10,426 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.29, for a total transaction of $784,973.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,479.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brenda J. Bacon sold 15,966 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $1,004,900.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,615.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $107,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in FTI Consulting during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. 95.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.