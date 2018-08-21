Zacks: Amedica Co. (AMDA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Amedica Co. (NASDAQ:AMDA) have earned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Brokerages have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $4.35 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Amedica an industry rank of 163 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

AMDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Amedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amedica in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amedica stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amedica Co. (NASDAQ:AMDA) by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.86% of Amedica worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMDA opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. Amedica has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $6.96.

Amedica Company Profile

Amedica Corporation, a biomaterial company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes a range of medical devices based on its silicon nitride technology platform in the United States, Europe, and South America. The company offers silicon nitride implants to surgeons and hospitals for use in cervical and thoracolumbar spine surgery under the Valeo brand.

