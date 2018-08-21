Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Shares Bought by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 100.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,285,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $364,850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,761 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 35,520.9% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 920,088 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,097,000 after acquiring an additional 917,505 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,956,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,784,054,000 after acquiring an additional 635,674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 419.3% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 598,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,838,000 after acquiring an additional 483,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 57.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,311,033 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $102,549,000 after acquiring an additional 475,994 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $84.11 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.61 and a 52 week high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, August 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. OTR Global raised shares of Yum! Brands to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. BTIG Research raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.32.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

