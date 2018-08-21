XDNA Price Tops $0.36 on Top Exchanges (XDNA)

XDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 21st. One XDNA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00005506 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. XDNA has a total market cap of $495,595.00 and approximately $121,298.00 worth of XDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, XDNA has traded 21.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.83 or 0.02194211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.86 or 0.00585736 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015427 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00016347 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00022280 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00046804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00026991 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00018089 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010648 BTC.

XDNA Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Keccak

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. XDNA’s total supply is 2,000,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,392,478 coins. XDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. XDNA’s official website is xdna.io. The Reddit community for XDNA is /r/XDNA_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling XDNA

XDNA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

